Leopard on the Loose: Panic at Local School

In a startling incident on Friday, a leopard strayed into the campus of a private school, throwing the local community into a state of panic, according to a senior forest official.

The forest department team quickly responded to the situation upon receiving the alert. Their primary focus was to ensure that all the school children were safely escorted home.

With the leopard still lurking around the area, the forest staff have decided to tranquilize the wild animal to prevent any potential danger, the official added.

