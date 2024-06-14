Wall Street Dips Amid Investor Hesitation Post-Rallies
Wall Street's primary indices opened lower on Friday, marking a pause after strong rallies in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Investors are balancing Federal Reserve's hawkish projections with signs of a cooling economy. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all opened to slight declines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.71 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 38,528.39.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.66 points, or 0.18%, at 5,424.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.38 points, or 0.26%, to 17,621.18 at the opening bell.
