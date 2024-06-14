Left Menu

Wall Street Dips Amid Investor Hesitation Post-Rallies

Wall Street's primary indices opened lower on Friday, marking a pause after strong rallies in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Investors are balancing Federal Reserve's hawkish projections with signs of a cooling economy. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all opened to slight declines.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:07 IST
Wall Street Dips Amid Investor Hesitation Post-Rallies
AI Generated Representative Image

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday, with investors pausing after strong rallies on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as they weighed hawkish Federal Reserve projections against the backdrop of a cooling economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.71 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 38,528.39.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.66 points, or 0.18%, at 5,424.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.38 points, or 0.26%, to 17,621.18 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024