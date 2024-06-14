Research Grants for 300 Women Scientists under CSIR-ASPIRE Scheme Announced

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple key portfolios including Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and the Department of Atomic Energy, announced that 300 women scientists will receive research grants for three years under the CSIR-ASPIRE scheme. The announcement was made during a review meeting of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) held in New Delhi.

Empowering Women in Science: Dr. Singh commended the CSIR-ASPIRE scheme as a significant step towards empowering women in science, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to promote ease of living through scientific advancements. The scheme, launched on International Women’s Day last year, received around 3000 proposals, out of which 301 research proposals were selected for support after rigorous screening and independent reviews.

One Week One Lab Initiative: Dr. Singh expressed satisfaction with the success of the 'One Week One Lab' initiative, which showcases innovations and technological breakthroughs from CSIR’s network of 37 laboratories across India. He directed the team to scale up this initiative and work towards a 'One Week One Theme' approach to strengthen connections with industries, MSMEs, startups, and other stakeholders.

Promoting Sustainable Green Economy: Highlighting the need for sustainable practices, Dr. Singh emphasized scaling up the Seaweed Mission along with its commercial cultivation. He also lauded CSIR’s innovative solutions such as transforming biomedical waste into value-added soil additives, the development of E-Tiller, the 108-petal lotus, and the success of the purple mission.

Integration of AI and Machine Learning: Dr. Singh urged CSIR scientists to integrate the Phenome India-CSIR Health Cohort Knowledgebase (PI-CHeCK) with artificial intelligence and machine learning models. This integration aims to develop targeted diagnostic and prognostic technologies, paving the way for precision medicine in India.

Biomedical Innovations: He also discussed the progress of a comprehensive database of Indian women’s foot anthropometry and gait identification, aimed at early detection of defective gait patterns to prevent osteoarthritis and other aging-related complications.

Bio-economy and Green Growth: Addressing a meeting of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Dr. Singh highlighted the remarkable growth of India’s bio-economy, which has expanded from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024. He announced a new scheme to promote biomanufacturing and bio-foundry, focusing on environment-friendly alternatives such as biodegradable polymers, bio-plastics, bio-pharmaceuticals, and bio-agri inputs.

Promoting BIO E3: Dr. Singh emphasized the mantra of BIO E3 - Bio-economy, Environment, and Employment. He encouraged the development of indigenous technologies and products and called for harmonizing research integration between institutions, industrial R&D, and the startup ecosystem.

Meeting Highlights: The meeting was attended by senior scientists and officials, including Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, and Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, DG CSIR. Dr. Singh's directives aim to maintain the momentum in scientific research and development, empowering farmers and agri-entrepreneurs, and promoting sustainable growth.

This comprehensive approach by the Union Minister underscores India’s commitment to advancing scientific research, empowering women scientists, and fostering sustainable development to achieve the vision of an inclusive and progressive nation.