Catastrophic Fire Ravages Chandini Chowk, Over 100 Shops Destroyed

A devastating fire swept through Chandini Chowk's Old Katra Marwadi Market, reducing more than 110 shops to ashes, and causing the collapse of two buildings. The incident, which began on Thursday evening, also resulted in one fireman sustaining injuries.

"We received a PCR call at around 5 pm on Thursday," stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena, who confirmed immediate police and fire team response. The adjoining shops were evacuated, and firefighters were assisted to contain the blaze.

Despite the fire being nearly extinguished, the operation is still ongoing, and an FIR has been registered at the Kotwali police station. The area remains barricaded, with residents advised to steer clear. Delhi Fire Services deployed over 50 fire tenders and 200 personnel to combat the inferno.

