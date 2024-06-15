Left Menu

Leopard Tranquilized After Terrifying School and Car Shed Invasion

A leopard that entered a school and car shed in Tirupathur was captured after an overnight operation by forest officials. The big cat panicked five people who locked themselves in cars for safety. The animal was tranquilized and relocated to a forest area, ensuring public safety.

PTI | Tirupathur | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:26 IST
TIRUPATHUR: In a dramatic overnight operation, a leopard that had terrorized a local school and car shed was successfully tranquilized and captured by forest officials, a senior forest official confirmed on Saturday.

A team from the forest department, including veterinarians from Hosur, found the leopard under a car and tranquilized it in the early hours. Five individuals trapped in cars during the incident were safely rescued.

"It was terrifying to spend 6-7 hours inside the car fearing an attack," recounted Asgar Khan, one of the people rescued. Tirupathur district officials maintained contact with the trapped individuals throughout the ordeal, eventually guiding them to safety using a ladder.

