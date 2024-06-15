Leopard Tranquilized After Terrifying School and Car Shed Invasion

TIRUPATHUR: In a dramatic overnight operation, a leopard that had terrorized a local school and car shed was successfully tranquilized and captured by forest officials, a senior forest official confirmed on Saturday.

A team from the forest department, including veterinarians from Hosur, found the leopard under a car and tranquilized it in the early hours. Five individuals trapped in cars during the incident were safely rescued.

"It was terrifying to spend 6-7 hours inside the car fearing an attack," recounted Asgar Khan, one of the people rescued. Tirupathur district officials maintained contact with the trapped individuals throughout the ordeal, eventually guiding them to safety using a ladder.

