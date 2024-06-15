Mild Earthquake Jolts Thrissur and Palakkad Districts, No Damage Reported
A mild earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Thrissur and Palakkad districts Saturday morning. The National Center for Seismology recorded the tremor at 8:15 AM. Tremors were felt for four seconds, with no reported damage or injuries. Officials are investigating further.
A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter Scale shook Thrissur and Palakkad districts on Saturday, confirmed official sources. The tremor was recorded by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) at 8:15 AM.
Thrissur District authorities reported to PTI that the tremors lasted for about four seconds. Fortunately, no immediate reports of damage or injuries have surfaced.
The NCS, the nodal agency monitoring earthquake activity in India, posted on X that the earthquake's epicenter was situated at Latitude 10.55 N and Longitude 76.05 E, with a depth of seven kilometers. Officials stated that tremors were noticed in Kunnamkulam, Erumappetti, and Pazhanji regions, as well as parts of Palakkad district. State Geology department officials are currently on-site to investigate further.
