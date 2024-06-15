Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Noida High-Rise: Swift Response by Firefighters

A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Noida's Sector 67. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Fire tenders and firefighting personnel were promptly dispatched to the scene. Further information is awaited.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:31 IST
A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Noida's Sector 67 on Saturday, officials confirmed.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported at the moment, according to initial reports.

'Fire tenders along with teams of firefighters have been rushed to the spot,' stated a police spokesperson. Additional details are awaited as the situation unfolds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

