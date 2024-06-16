Left Menu

TN releases highest number of sea turtles this nesting season

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 09:55 IST
Tamil Nadu has released the highest number of sea turtles into the Bay of Bengal, as the nesting season for the marine species came to an end.

Tamil Nadu, with the longest coastline of 1,076 km, is regularly visited by marine turtles including Olive Ridley, Green Turtles, Hawksbill, Loggerhead and Leatherback turtles during the season. Olive Ridley turtles are the more frequent visitors to the Tamil Nadu coasts.

The Forest department begins the preparations for the sea turtle season in November each year, which includes making temporary hatcheries for the turtles, orientation programme for staff and conducting inter-departmental meetings followed by night patrolling operations, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change Supriya Sahu said.

The conservation exercise by the department saw participation of the 185 field staff and 264 volunteers this year.

During the current nesting season, the department established 53 hatcheries in 13 districts.

A total of 2,363 nests were collected with 2,58,775 eggs, which were translocated to hatcheries set up by the department.

Till date, the department released 2,15,778 hatchlings this year, compared to last year's 1,82,917.

Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Chennai recorded a large number of hatchlings following the conservation exercise. The government has already announced the setting up of Sea Turtle Conservation Centres in Chennai and Nagapattinam districts to give impetus to the conservation efforts of these species.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

