Singapore Goalkeeper's Surprising Plea to Chinese Fans
Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has asked Chinese soccer fans to stop sending him money after his crucial saves in Singapore's 3-1 loss to Thailand enabled China to advance in the World Cup qualifiers. Despite Thailand's victory, Sunny's performance was pivotal in China's advancement.
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Soccer-Singapore goalkeeper urges Chinese fans to stop sending him money
Singapore national team goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has urged Chinese soccer fans to stop sending him money after his saves in Singapore's 3-1 defeat to Thailand helped China to reach the next round of World Cup qualifiers. The 40-year-old made 11 saves on Tuesday as Thailand fell agonisingly short of a spot in the draw for the next round on June 27 despite their 3-1 victory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belgium Faces Goalkeeper Dilemma: Courtois Left Out of Euro Squad
Bart Verbruggen Named Netherlands' First-Choice Goalkeeper for European Championship
Belgium's New Goalkeeper Koen Casteels Steps Up for Euro 2024
Political Unrest Shakes Thailand's Economy
Human Rights Groups Urge Thailand to Halt Extradition of Vietnamese Activist