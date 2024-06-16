Singapore Goalkeeper's Surprising Plea to Chinese Fans

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Singapore goalkeeper urges Chinese fans to stop sending him money

Singapore national team goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has urged Chinese soccer fans to stop sending him money after his saves in Singapore's 3-1 defeat to Thailand helped China to reach the next round of World Cup qualifiers. The 40-year-old made 11 saves on Tuesday as Thailand fell agonisingly short of a spot in the draw for the next round on June 27 despite their 3-1 victory.

