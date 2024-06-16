Ganga Tragedy: Six Missing in Patna Boat Mishap
Six individuals went missing after a boat capsized in Ganga river in Barh sub-division of Patna district. A rescue operation is underway, with 11 people having been rescued thus far. Authorities are collaborating with locals and state disaster relief personnel to find the missing individuals and identify them.
Six individuals are missing following a boat capsizing incident in the Ganga river within Barh sub-division of Patna district, officials reported on Sunday morning.
The mishap occurred at approximately 9.15 am near Umanath Ganga Ghat. The boat, carrying 17 people, mainly from one family, overturned in the middle of the river. Eleven individuals have been rescued, some of whom swam to safety, while six remain unaccounted for, according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shubham Kumar.
Upon receiving the alert, district administration officials and police personnel swiftly initiated a rescue operation, with local assistance, to locate the missing persons. State disaster relief force personnel have also been engaged. Efforts are ongoing to identify the missing individuals.
