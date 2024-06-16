Left Menu

Ganga Tragedy: Six Missing in Patna Boat Mishap

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:39 IST
Ganga Tragedy: Six Missing in Patna Boat Mishap
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Six individuals are missing following a boat capsizing incident in the Ganga river within Barh sub-division of Patna district, officials reported on Sunday morning.

The mishap occurred at approximately 9.15 am near Umanath Ganga Ghat. The boat, carrying 17 people, mainly from one family, overturned in the middle of the river. Eleven individuals have been rescued, some of whom swam to safety, while six remain unaccounted for, according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shubham Kumar.

Upon receiving the alert, district administration officials and police personnel swiftly initiated a rescue operation, with local assistance, to locate the missing persons. State disaster relief force personnel have also been engaged. Efforts are ongoing to identify the missing individuals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

