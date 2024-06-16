Massive Fire Erupts at Factory in Delhi's Mundka Area

A fire erupted early Sunday morning at a factory in Delhi's Mundka area, prompting an extensive response from the city's fire service, officials reported.

Fire Service Chief Atul Garg disclosed that there were no casualties following the incident, which began near pillar number 557 close to a car showroom.

A total of 34 fire tenders were deployed, effectively controlling the blaze shortly after it started at 7:17 am.

