Massive Fire Erupts at Factory in Delhi's Mundka Area
A fire broke out at a factory in Mundka, Delhi, early Sunday morning. Officials from the Delhi Fire Service confirmed receiving a call at 7:17 am and dispatched 34 fire tenders to the location. The blaze was brought under control, and no casualties have been reported.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted early Sunday morning at a factory in Delhi's Mundka area, prompting an extensive response from the city's fire service, officials reported.
Fire Service Chief Atul Garg disclosed that there were no casualties following the incident, which began near pillar number 557 close to a car showroom.
A total of 34 fire tenders were deployed, effectively controlling the blaze shortly after it started at 7:17 am.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out at hotel in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur; no casualty
Fire breaks out at eye hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, 12 fire tenders rushed to spot: Official.
Major fire engulfs two factories in Noida, no casualty
West Bengal: Unidentified gunmen open fire at businessman's car in Belgharia, no casualty
Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Solan forest, fire tenders at spot