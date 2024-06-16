Left Menu

Massive Fire Erupts at Factory in Delhi's Mundka Area

A fire broke out at a factory in Mundka, Delhi, early Sunday morning. Officials from the Delhi Fire Service confirmed receiving a call at 7:17 am and dispatched 34 fire tenders to the location. The blaze was brought under control, and no casualties have been reported.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:45 IST
A fire erupted early Sunday morning at a factory in Delhi's Mundka area, prompting an extensive response from the city's fire service, officials reported.

Fire Service Chief Atul Garg disclosed that there were no casualties following the incident, which began near pillar number 557 close to a car showroom.

A total of 34 fire tenders were deployed, effectively controlling the blaze shortly after it started at 7:17 am.

