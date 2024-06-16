Relentless Heatwave Grips Haryana and Punjab, Scorching Temperatures Soar

The relentless heatwave sweeping Haryana and Punjab showed no signs of abating on Sunday. Samrala and Nuh were among the hottest spots, with temperatures soaring to 47.2 degrees and 46.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states, recorded a maximum of 44.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Met office. Farther afield, Faridabad and Sirsa experienced intense heat, with maximum temperatures of 46.4 degrees and 46.2 degrees Celsius.

The towns of Mahendragarh and Hisar were not far behind, recording highs of 45.6 degrees and 45.2 degrees Celsius. Gurugram and Kurukshetra also found no respite, with temperatures peaking at 45.4 degrees and 44.1 degrees Celsius. Rohtak hit a high of 45.2 degrees, while the mercury touched 44.9 degrees and 43.6 degrees in Ambala and Karnal respectively.

In Punjab, Bathinda saw temperatures rise to 46.3 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot recorded 46.1 degrees. Amritsar (45.8 degrees), Ludhiana (44.6 degrees), Patiala (45.5 degrees), Gurdaspur (46 degrees), and Ferozepur (44.3 degrees) were also severely impacted by the scorching heat.

The Met office has forecast light to moderate rain in isolated areas, beginning June 18 in Haryana and Chandigarh and June 17 in Punjab. This might bring some relief to the parched regions over the coming days.

