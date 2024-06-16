Tragic Accidents in Uttarakhand: Multiple Fatalities and Injuries Reported

Two cars plunged into gorges in distinct areas of Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Sunday, resulting in five fatalities, including three young girls, and injuring eight others, according to officials.

The Khirsu Chaubatta area saw one car fall into a 200-meter-deep gorge, claiming four lives. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) suspects the driver lost control. Rescue operations were promptly undertaken by the SDRF and police.

In another incident near Dudhrakhal in the Satpuli area, a car fell into a 150-meter-deep gorge, claiming one life and injuring five. Both accidents come a day after another tragic incident where 14 tourists were killed in Rudraprayag district.

