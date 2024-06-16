Uttar Pradesh Scorches Under Severe Heatwave, No Relief in Sight
Uttar Pradesh continues to endure scorching heat, with temperatures soaring above 45°C. Prayagraj tops the chart at 47.6°C. The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts no immediate relief, predicting severe heatwave conditions across the state.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh remains in the grip of relentless heatwave conditions, with temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius in most areas on Sunday.
Prayagraj reported the highest temperature at a sweltering 47.6 degrees Celsius, which is 8.7 degrees above the normal range.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow stated that the state's weather had been dry over the past 24 hours, with severe heat prevailing in most regions.
The forecast indicates no immediate relief from the intense heat, with Jhansi recording a maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius, Varanasi and Kanpur at 46.8 degrees each, and other cities like Agra, Sultanpur, and Lucknow also experiencing extreme temperatures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
1500 police personnel, paramilitary deployed in Lucknow amid LS polls counting of votes
Rajnath Singh Clinches Third Consecutive Victory in Lucknow Lok Sabha Seat
"I enjoyed trying out all local delicacies": Hina Khan recalls her shooting experience for 'Namacool' in Lucknow
BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has a lead of 2,345 votes over SP's Ravidas Mehrotra in Lucknow LS seat: EC.
Tragic Three: E-Rickshaw Collision on Lucknow-Varanasi Highway