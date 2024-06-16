Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Scorches Under Severe Heatwave, No Relief in Sight

Uttar Pradesh continues to endure scorching heat, with temperatures soaring above 45°C. Prayagraj tops the chart at 47.6°C. The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts no immediate relief, predicting severe heatwave conditions across the state.

Updated: 16-06-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh remains in the grip of relentless heatwave conditions, with temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius in most areas on Sunday.

Prayagraj reported the highest temperature at a sweltering 47.6 degrees Celsius, which is 8.7 degrees above the normal range.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow stated that the state's weather had been dry over the past 24 hours, with severe heat prevailing in most regions.

The forecast indicates no immediate relief from the intense heat, with Jhansi recording a maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius, Varanasi and Kanpur at 46.8 degrees each, and other cities like Agra, Sultanpur, and Lucknow also experiencing extreme temperatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

