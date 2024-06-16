Uttar Pradesh Scorches Under Severe Heatwave, No Relief in Sight

Uttar Pradesh remains in the grip of relentless heatwave conditions, with temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius in most areas on Sunday.

Prayagraj reported the highest temperature at a sweltering 47.6 degrees Celsius, which is 8.7 degrees above the normal range.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow stated that the state's weather had been dry over the past 24 hours, with severe heat prevailing in most regions.

The forecast indicates no immediate relief from the intense heat, with Jhansi recording a maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius, Varanasi and Kanpur at 46.8 degrees each, and other cities like Agra, Sultanpur, and Lucknow also experiencing extreme temperatures.

