Fatal Collision on Lucknow-Delhi Highway Claims Life Amid Dense Fog
A 45-year-old man named Rupesh Kumar Agarwal was killed in a head-on collision on the Lucknow-Delhi highway amid dense fog. The accountant was driving home from work when his car collided with another, resulting in severe damage. Authorities are investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
A tragic road accident claimed the life of 45-year-old Rupesh Kumar Agarwal on the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, according to local police reports released on Sunday.
The fatal collision occurred late Saturday night as Agarwal, an accountant for the Faridpur Municipal Council, was returning home in heavy fog conditions. The crash took place between Navadiya Jhadha and the Bithri Chainpur bridge when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction collided with Agarwal's car, causing both vehicles to be destroyed.
Agarwal, a resident of the Baradari police station area, was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. Despite rapid response efforts, medical authorities pronounced him dead on arrival. The police have ordered a post-mortem and are actively searching for occupants of the second vehicle involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)