Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Advocates for Green Development

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra emphasized the importance of sustainable development and ecological balance. He advocated for planting more saplings to make land fertile and maintain ecological balance. Highlighting India's 'Sanatan' vision of nature worship, he urged collective efforts for a sustainable and green Earth.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 23:31 IST
Rajasthan Governor Advocates for Green Development
Kalraj Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra underscored the urgent need for sustainable development while ensuring the ecological balance remains intact. Addressing the Vriksha Mitra Samman Samaroh, organized by the Shri Kalpataru Sansthan, Mishra called for planting more saplings to enrich soil fertility and offer life-sustaining resources.

Mishra highlighted India's 'Sanatan' vision, which venerates nature and stresses ecological balance as a fundamental principle. He noted that people have laid down their lives to protect trees, illustrating a rich legacy of environmental stewardship in the culture.

Emphasizing the 'Panchabhuta' elements of nature, the governor reiterated the essential need for tree plantation and conservation. He called for a united effort to create a greener Earth, ensuring future generations can thrive in a balanced ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024