Rajasthan Governor Advocates for Green Development

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra underscored the urgent need for sustainable development while ensuring the ecological balance remains intact. Addressing the Vriksha Mitra Samman Samaroh, organized by the Shri Kalpataru Sansthan, Mishra called for planting more saplings to enrich soil fertility and offer life-sustaining resources.

Mishra highlighted India's 'Sanatan' vision, which venerates nature and stresses ecological balance as a fundamental principle. He noted that people have laid down their lives to protect trees, illustrating a rich legacy of environmental stewardship in the culture.

Emphasizing the 'Panchabhuta' elements of nature, the governor reiterated the essential need for tree plantation and conservation. He called for a united effort to create a greener Earth, ensuring future generations can thrive in a balanced ecosystem.

