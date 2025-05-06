Breach Prompts Immediate Action on Communications App
U.S. Department of Homeland Security disabled a communications app used by a senior Trump adviser after a reported breach. Customs and Border Protection rapidly acted to disable TeleMessage as a precaution, while an investigation into the breach's scope is currently underway.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced swift action following a security breach involving a communications app used by an adviser to former President Trump. The protective measure highlights the urgency and seriousness with which officials are addressing potential cybersecurity threats.
In a decisive move, Customs and Border Protection disabled the TeleMessage app immediately after the breach was identified. This step was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent further risk, underscoring how essential cybersecurity vigilance is in today's digital age.
As an investigation seeks to determine the breach's full extent, the department emphasizes the ongoing commitment to safeguarding sensitive communications and maintaining national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Extends Investigation Stay Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra in Delhi Riots Case
Mysterious Death of Former Karnataka DGP: Investigation Underway
Tragic Demise of Former Karnataka DGP Sparks Investigation
Accusations of Ethnic Cleansing: BJP Calls for Investigation into Murshidabad Violence
Mahesh Babu Questioned by ED in Real Estate Fraud Investigation