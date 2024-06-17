Left Menu

Fire Destroys Over 200 Boxes of Honey Bees Near Jammu

A sudden fire in the outskirts of Jammu city resulted in the destruction of more than 200 boxes of honey bees. Fire tenders managed to stop the fire from spreading further. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and thousands of bees were lost.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 09:31 IST
A devastating fire erupted late Sunday night in a bee colony in the R S Pura area on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials disclosed on Monday.

The blaze destroyed more than 200 honey bee boxes, resulting in the loss of thousands of bees, according to local reports. Fire tenders arrived promptly, preventing the blaze from spreading to other parts of the colony.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

