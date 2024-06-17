Fire Destroys Over 200 Boxes of Honey Bees Near Jammu

A devastating fire erupted late Sunday night in a bee colony in the R S Pura area on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials disclosed on Monday.

The blaze destroyed more than 200 honey bee boxes, resulting in the loss of thousands of bees, according to local reports. Fire tenders arrived promptly, preventing the blaze from spreading to other parts of the colony.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

