EU Approves Landmark Nature Restoration Plan Amid Protests

The European Union has approved a groundbreaking Nature Restoration Plan aimed at protecting ecosystems within the 27-nation bloc. After months of farmers' protests and political stalemates, the law received the necessary support from a majority of member states. The initiative is part of the EU's ambitious Green Deal.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:39 IST
The European Union countries gave final approval on Monday to a significant and much-anticipated initiative aimed at better protecting nature within the 27-nation bloc.

Overcoming a razor-thin legislative vote and months of opposition driven by relentless farmers' protests, the Nature Restoration Plan faced intense political stalemates. The law, targeting ecosystem, species, and habitat restoration in the EU, was adopted during a critical meeting of environment ministers in Luxembourg, reaching the required support from a qualified majority representing 15 of the 27 member states and 65 per cent of the EU population.

"This is the final step before this law can enter into force," affirmed the Belgian presidency of the EU Council. The Nature Restoration Plan is part of the EU's European Green Deal, which aims to establish the world's most ambitious climate and biodiversity goals, setting the bloc as a global leader on climate issues. Under the plan, member states must achieve restoration targets for specific habitats and species, covering at least 20 per cent of the region's land and sea areas by 2030.

