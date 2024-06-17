Left Menu

Fire Guts Marquee at Delhi Marriage Function, No Injuries Reported

A fire engulfed a marquee at a marriage function in Shastri Park, East Delhi. The incident occurred at 2:51 pm, with no injuries reported. Eight fire tenders were deployed, and the fire was controlled within an hour. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Updated: 17-06-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A marquee being set up for a marriage function in East Delhi's Shastri Park was completely gutted in a fire on Monday, officials confirmed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident, which was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 2:51 PM.

The quick response included at least eight fire tenders, which managed to control the blaze within an hour, according to a DFS officer. Both wooden structures and the marquee were destroyed in the fire.

Authorities have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire, according to police sources.

