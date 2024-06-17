Fire Guts Marquee at Delhi Marriage Function, No Injuries Reported
A fire engulfed a marquee at a marriage function in Shastri Park, East Delhi. The incident occurred at 2:51 pm, with no injuries reported. Eight fire tenders were deployed, and the fire was controlled within an hour. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
- Country:
- India
A marquee being set up for a marriage function in East Delhi's Shastri Park was completely gutted in a fire on Monday, officials confirmed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident, which was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 2:51 PM.
The quick response included at least eight fire tenders, which managed to control the blaze within an hour, according to a DFS officer. Both wooden structures and the marquee were destroyed in the fire.
Authorities have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire, according to police sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fire Erupts in Thane Apartment, No Injuries Reported
Court Dismisses Tahir Hussain's Plea in Northeast Delhi Riots Case
We would aim to empower people of Delhi: BJP's winning candidate from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari
Fire Erupts at Eye Hospital in Southeast Delhi
Mysterious Death in Southeast Delhi: Man Found in Burned Car