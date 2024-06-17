Fire Guts Marquee at Delhi Marriage Function, No Injuries Reported

A marquee being set up for a marriage function in East Delhi's Shastri Park was completely gutted in a fire on Monday, officials confirmed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident, which was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 2:51 PM.

The quick response included at least eight fire tenders, which managed to control the blaze within an hour, according to a DFS officer. Both wooden structures and the marquee were destroyed in the fire.

Authorities have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire, according to police sources.

