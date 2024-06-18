Blaze Erupts in East Delhi Factory
A fire broke out at a factory in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday morning. The Delhi Fire Service was notified at 9.55 am, and five fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze. Additional details are yet to be released.
A fire broke out at a factory in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday morning, according to local officials.
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) was alerted at 9.55 am. In response, five fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze, an official from DFS confirmed.
At this time, further details regarding the fire's cause and any potential damage remain unclear. Authorities are continuing their investigation.
