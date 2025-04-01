Left Menu

Mystery Shooter Strikes at Midnight in Northeast Delhi

A firing incident occurred in Johripur, northeast Delhi, where an unidentified person fired in the air, issued threats, and fled. No injuries were reported, and no extortion calls received. A case was filed under various sections of the law, and efforts to locate the suspect are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:50 IST
Mystery Shooter Strikes at Midnight in Northeast Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday, an unsettling firing incident took place in Johripur, northeast Delhi, according to police reports.

The alarming event involved an unknown assailant who threw a stone at a gate, fired a warning shot into the sky, issued threats, and quickly vanished from the scene, authorities detailed.

Although no injuries were reported and extortion calls were absent, police have filed a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Currently, police teams are actively working to apprehend the suspect involved in this daring act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025