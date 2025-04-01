Mystery Shooter Strikes at Midnight in Northeast Delhi
A firing incident occurred in Johripur, northeast Delhi, where an unidentified person fired in the air, issued threats, and fled. No injuries were reported, and no extortion calls received. A case was filed under various sections of the law, and efforts to locate the suspect are underway.
Updated: 01-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:50 IST
In the early hours of Tuesday, an unsettling firing incident took place in Johripur, northeast Delhi, according to police reports.
The alarming event involved an unknown assailant who threw a stone at a gate, fired a warning shot into the sky, issued threats, and quickly vanished from the scene, authorities detailed.
Although no injuries were reported and extortion calls were absent, police have filed a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Currently, police teams are actively working to apprehend the suspect involved in this daring act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
