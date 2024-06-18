China: Double Jeopardy of Devastating Floods and Drought

Southern China was engulfed by torrential rains on Tuesday, leading to fatal landslides, power outages, and significant agricultural damage.

Conversely, northern regions are combating severe drought, illustrating the country's struggle with extreme weather conditions.

Authorities report at least nine fatalities in landslide incidents and the devastation of homes and crops, while rescue operations continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)