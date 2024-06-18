China: Double Jeopardy of Devastating Floods and Drought
Southern China faces deadly landslides and power outages from heavy rains, while the northern regions are grappling with severe drought. In Fujian and Guangdong provinces, landslides have killed at least nine people. Meanwhile, the north, including Beijing, endures high temperatures, with potential rain relief forecasted for the drought-hit areas.
Southern China was engulfed by torrential rains on Tuesday, leading to fatal landslides, power outages, and significant agricultural damage.
Conversely, northern regions are combating severe drought, illustrating the country's struggle with extreme weather conditions.
Authorities report at least nine fatalities in landslide incidents and the devastation of homes and crops, while rescue operations continue.
