Left Menu

JK Tyre Achieves Historic ISCC Plus Certification for Chennai Plant

JK Tyre's Chennai plant has earned the prestigious International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus, highlighting its commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices. The plant, already recognized as a zero-liquid discharge unit, aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 and reduce its carbon intensity by 50% by 2030.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:31 IST
JK Tyre Achieves Historic ISCC Plus Certification for Chennai Plant
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone for sustainable manufacturing, JK Tyre's Chennai plant has secured the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to integrating sustainable practices into its production processes.

The plant, previously certified as a zero-liquid discharge unit in 2021, also earned the title of National Energy Leader at the 21st National Award for Excellence in Energy Management in 2020.

'Green manufacturing embodies our commitment to sustainable development,' stated Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director. 'This recognition motivates us to continue our dedication to sustainable practices.' JK Tyre aims for carbon neutrality by 2050 and a 50% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024