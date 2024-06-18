JK Tyre Achieves Historic ISCC Plus Certification for Chennai Plant

In a significant milestone for sustainable manufacturing, JK Tyre's Chennai plant has secured the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to integrating sustainable practices into its production processes.

The plant, previously certified as a zero-liquid discharge unit in 2021, also earned the title of National Energy Leader at the 21st National Award for Excellence in Energy Management in 2020.

'Green manufacturing embodies our commitment to sustainable development,' stated Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director. 'This recognition motivates us to continue our dedication to sustainable practices.' JK Tyre aims for carbon neutrality by 2050 and a 50% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030.

