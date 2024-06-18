NHAI Adopts Miyawaki Method for Rapid Green Cover on National Highways

On Tuesday, State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revealed plans to apply the Miyawaki plantation method on parcels of land adjacent to National Highways in and around Delhi-NCR.

The Miyawaki method, an innovative Japanese technique for ecological restoration and afforestation, is designed to develop dense, native, and biodiverse forests in a shortened time frame.

According to the official statement, the NHAI will transform over 53 acres into verdant green spaces, incorporating areas like 4.7 acres along Haryana's section of the Dwarka Expressway, 4.1 acres near Sohna on the Delhi-Vadodara section, and other identified land parcels. This initiative aims to increase green cover, enhance public health, and enrich the travel experience on these highways.

