Wall Street Stays Steady Amid Soft Retail Sales and Fed Commentary

Wall Street indexes opened flat to slightly higher on Tuesday following soft retail sales data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a marginal increase, while the S&P 500 gained slightly. The Nasdaq Composite experienced a minor drop. Investors await further commentary from Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

AI Generated Representative Image

Wall Street indexes opened flat to slightly higher on Tuesday following soft retail sales data, with commentary awaited from a slew of Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.02 points at the open to 38,779.12.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.92 points, or 0.05%, at 5,476.15, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.26 points, to 17,856.76 at the opening bell.

