Wall Street Stays Steady Amid Soft Retail Sales and Fed Commentary
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:10 IST
Wall Street indexes opened flat to slightly higher on Tuesday following soft retail sales data, with commentary awaited from a slew of Federal Reserve officials later in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.02 points at the open to 38,779.12.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.92 points, or 0.05%, at 5,476.15, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.26 points, to 17,856.76 at the opening bell.
