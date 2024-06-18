Left Menu

Severe Heat Wave Grips Haryana and Punjab: Cities Reeling Under Record Temperatures

The relentless heat wave continues to affect Haryana and Punjab, with cities like Sirsa, Faridabad, and Gurugram experiencing scorching temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. Various other regions such as Chandigarh, Rohtak, and Amritsar also reported extreme heat, according to the MeT Department.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:51 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The severe heat wave sweeping across Haryana and Punjab shows no signs of relenting, with temperatures soaring across both states. In Haryana, Sirsa experienced a record-breaking 46 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Other cities in the state, including Faridabad and Gurugram, recorded maximum temperatures of 45.2 degrees Celsius and 44.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Chandigarh, the shared capital of the two states, wasn't spared either, reaching a high of 43.1 degrees Celsius according to MeT Department records.

Punjab too saw sweltering conditions with Samrala experiencing a severe high of 45.8 degrees Celsius while Pathankot and Amritsar recorded temperatures of 45.4 degrees Celsius. The relentless heat wave extended to other significant cities like Ludhiana and Patiala, significantly impacting daily life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

