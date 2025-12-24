Kashmir Thaws: Temperatures Rise Above Freezing
The cold wave in Kashmir has eased off as minimum temperatures rose above freezing levels in most areas, except Pahalgam and Gulmarg. Srinagar's temperature reached 3.0°C, significantly above the seasonal norm. The Meteorological Department predicts generally dry weather for the upcoming days.
Kashmir is experiencing a respite from the cold as minimum temperatures have finally climbed above freezing across most of the region, officials reported Wednesday.
Due to overcast skies, following recent snowfall and rainfall, night temperatures rose notably, with only Pahalgam and Gulmarg recording sub-zero figures.
While Srinagar reported a minimum of 3.0°C, other areas registered similarly mild temperatures, offering a break from the harsh cold. The Meteorological Department anticipates dry weather in the days ahead.
