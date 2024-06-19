Left Menu

Mumbai's Barfiwala Flyover Set to Open July 1, Aligns with Gokhale Bridge

The Mumbai civic body plans to open the CD Barfiwala flyover in Andheri on July 1. This follows a successful alignment with the Gokhale bridge, overcoming prior discrepancies. The project involved complex technical processes. Completion of final steps like a 'load test' is expected shortly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:55 IST
Mumbai's Barfiwala Flyover Set to Open July 1, Aligns with Gokhale Bridge
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai civic body is poised to open the CD Barfiwala flyover in Andheri for vehicular traffic starting July 1, marking a significant infrastructure milestone. This development comes after engineers completed the critical task of aligning the flyover parallel to the Gokhale bridge using hydraulic jacks and other advanced equipment on Monday.

Earlier this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) faced public criticism when it was revealed that the newly reconstructed Gokhale bridge did not align with the Barfiwala flyover, necessitating a series of adjustments. The BMC's recent accomplishment in aligning the two structures has resolved these issues, facilitated by meticulous planning and tireless efforts over the past two months.

''The micro-level planning and tireless efforts that have been going on for the past two months for this connection work have succeeded during this important phase,'' stated a BMC release. It further clarified that once the concrete curing completes in 14 days, vehicular traffic will commence on both bridges.

The Barfiwala flyover and Gokhale bridge serve as crucial connectors between Andheri East and West, and speeding up this project became a priority under the directive of BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. Technical experts from Veermata Jijabai Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, and Stractonic Consulting Engineers oversaw the project, employing high-quality concrete and precise engineering to tackle the 2 mm alignment challenge.

After this work, a 'load test' will be conducted within 24 hours, alongside final bridge joint measures, ensuring the flyover's readiness for public use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024