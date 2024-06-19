Mumbai's Barfiwala Flyover Set to Open July 1, Aligns with Gokhale Bridge

The Mumbai civic body is poised to open the CD Barfiwala flyover in Andheri for vehicular traffic starting July 1, marking a significant infrastructure milestone. This development comes after engineers completed the critical task of aligning the flyover parallel to the Gokhale bridge using hydraulic jacks and other advanced equipment on Monday.

Earlier this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) faced public criticism when it was revealed that the newly reconstructed Gokhale bridge did not align with the Barfiwala flyover, necessitating a series of adjustments. The BMC's recent accomplishment in aligning the two structures has resolved these issues, facilitated by meticulous planning and tireless efforts over the past two months.

''The micro-level planning and tireless efforts that have been going on for the past two months for this connection work have succeeded during this important phase,'' stated a BMC release. It further clarified that once the concrete curing completes in 14 days, vehicular traffic will commence on both bridges.

The Barfiwala flyover and Gokhale bridge serve as crucial connectors between Andheri East and West, and speeding up this project became a priority under the directive of BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. Technical experts from Veermata Jijabai Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, and Stractonic Consulting Engineers oversaw the project, employing high-quality concrete and precise engineering to tackle the 2 mm alignment challenge.

After this work, a 'load test' will be conducted within 24 hours, alongside final bridge joint measures, ensuring the flyover's readiness for public use.

