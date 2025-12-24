Political Tensions Surge as Thackeray Brothers Form Alliance Amid BMC Elections.
Maharashtra's political landscape sees a shift as the Thackeray brothers unite, prompted by Congress and Sharad Pawar's reluctance. With criticism from rival leaders and a call for Marathi unity, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's alliance emerges ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.
Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat has labeled the alliance between the Thackeray brothers as a move born out of "helplessness," highlighting their failure to secure support from Congress and Sharad Pawar's party for the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.
Despite criticism, Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed the importance of uniting with Congress against the BJP, dismissing any notion of a business-oriented seat-sharing strategy with the MNS.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized the alliance, considering it opportunistic, while Uddhav Thackeray emphasized the need for Marathi unity to counter divisive tactics by their political opponents.
