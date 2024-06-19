Delhi Government Accelerates Village Development With Mega Rs 900 Crore Plan
Delhi's Development Minister Gopal Rai convened a meeting with 41 MLAs to expedite village development. The government allocated Rs 900 crore for this purpose and urged officials to complete pending projects. Special camps will be set up for unresolved issues.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to accelerate village development, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting with 41 MLAs on Wednesday. The meeting aimed to expedite ongoing projects in the national capital's villages.
According to an official statement, representatives from the development, irrigation and flood control departments, as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), attended the meeting. The government has earmarked approximately Rs 900 crore for the development of villages this year.
Rai announced that all pending proposals and projects must be completed promptly. The Delhi Village Development Board, established under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, aims to provide basic amenities in villages. Special camps will be organized on June 27-28 to address any remaining obstructions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- development
- village
- Rs 900 crore
- Gopal Rai
- MLAs
- irrigation
- projects
- MCD
- village board
ALSO READ
Upset and Triumph: Four Jharkhand MLAs Win Lok Sabha Polls
AAP to Go Solo in Delhi Assembly Polls: Gopal Rai Hints After INDIA Bloc Alliance
AAP to fight Delhi assembly polls on its own, no alliance with Congress: Gopal Rai
Samajwadi Party to cancel membership of rebel MLAs who cross voted in Rajya Sabha elections
AAP to fight Delhi assembly polls on its own, no alliance with Congress: Gopal Rai