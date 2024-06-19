Delhi Government Accelerates Village Development With Mega Rs 900 Crore Plan

In a significant move to accelerate village development, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting with 41 MLAs on Wednesday. The meeting aimed to expedite ongoing projects in the national capital's villages.

According to an official statement, representatives from the development, irrigation and flood control departments, as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), attended the meeting. The government has earmarked approximately Rs 900 crore for the development of villages this year.

Rai announced that all pending proposals and projects must be completed promptly. The Delhi Village Development Board, established under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, aims to provide basic amenities in villages. Special camps will be organized on June 27-28 to address any remaining obstructions.

