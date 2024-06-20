Left Menu

Extreme Heatwave Highlights Growing Impact of Climate Change

A recent study reveals that human-induced climate change significantly increased the likelihood and intensity of this month's deadly heatwave across the Southwestern United States, Mexico, and Central America. The extreme temperatures, especially at night, have become more frequent and severe, leading to numerous health impacts and highlighting socio-economic inequalities.

In a startling revelation, a new flash study has found that human-caused climate change has dramatically increased the likelihood and severity of this month's killer heatwave that has been scorching the Southwestern United States, Mexico, and Central America.

The soaring daytime temperatures, which have triggered numerous cases of heat stroke, were found to be 35 times more likely and 2.5 degrees hotter (1.4 degrees Celsius) due to the warming effects of coal, oil, and natural gas burning, as calculated by World Weather Attribution, a collection of scientists conducting rapid climate attribution studies. Last week, the Sonoran Desert reached a record 125 degrees (51.9 degrees Celsius) in Mexican history, making it even more lethal as nighttime temperatures also soared, thus depriving locals of the much-needed cool down.

So far, the heatwave has claimed at least 125 lives, highlighting the grim reality of climate change's impact. "This level of intensity and risk clearly relates to climate change," stated Karina Izquierdo, co-author of the study and urban advisor for the Red Cross and Red Crescent Climate Centre.

