Decoding Moods: The Bipolar Brain's Reward Response

A new study discovers brain areas influencing mood and response to pleasure in bipolar disorder, potentially leading to better treatments. It highlights unexpected activity in the ventral striatum and anterior insula, explaining why people with bipolar disorder experience extreme mood shifts and may take bigger risks.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-06-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 10:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London, Jun 23 (The Conversation) – A groundbreaking study has mapped the brain areas influencing mood and pleasure response in individuals with bipolar disorder, potentially paving the way for novel treatments. The research, published in Biological Psychiatry Global Open Science, illuminates key areas like the ventral striatum and anterior insula, which show heightened activity and reduced communication in bipolar disorder patients during mood shifts.

The study involved 21 bipolar disorder participants and 21 control participants playing a monetary reward game while undergoing fMRI scans. Results revealed that those with bipolar disorder showed heightened pleasure responses and less synchronized brain activity between mood-regulating areas, explaining their susceptibility to extreme mood shifts and risk-taking behaviors.

Understanding these neural mechanisms could lead to interventions that help bipolar disorder patients better manage mood without dampening positive experiences. Future research aims to explore how dopamine medication might moderate this mood bias, offering hope for improved treatment strategies.

