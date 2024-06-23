Left Menu

Delhi Water Crisis Escalates: Minister Atishi's Indefinite Hunger Strike

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has entered the third day of an indefinite hunger strike, demanding the Haryana government release water from the Hathnikund Barrage. The closure of all gates by Haryana has left Delhi deprived of its water share, exacerbating the city's severe water crisis.

Updated: 23-06-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 12:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday announced that she will continue her indefinite hunger strike, accusing the Haryana government of closing all gates of the Hathnikund Barrage, which releases water to Delhi. The closure has intensified the severe water crisis, affecting millions in the scorching heat.

In a video message posted on X, Atishi revealed her protest aims to secure Delhi's rightful share of water. She pointed out that the Haryana government is releasing 100 MGD less water, leaving 28 lakh Delhi residents without sufficient water supply. Journalistic reports claim the Hathnikund Barrage is full, yet gates remain shut, preventing water from reaching the national capital.

The minister vowed to continue her hunger strike until Delhi receives its due share, urging the Haryana government to release the needed water. The Aam Aadmi Party highlighted that Delhi, receiving less than its entitled 613 MGD of water, heavily relies on Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for its drinking water needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

