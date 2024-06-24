BMC Embraces Eco-Friendly Cremation Technology to Combat Pollution

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Monday the implementation of an eco-friendly 'pyre creation system' at nine crematoriums across Mumbai. This groundbreaking move aims to curb wood consumption and reduce air pollution.

According to a civic release, fourteen crematoriums will adopt briquettes or pellets biomass as alternative fuels for cremation instead of traditional wood. This initiative not only helps avoid environmental degradation but also significantly reduces air pollution.

The BMC highlighted that this technology requires only 100-125 kilograms of pellet biomass per cremation, compared to the usual 350-400 kilograms of wood, effectively saving around 250 kilograms of wood per cremation. The 'Dahini Bhatti' furnace's special design minimizes wood usage, further reducing pollution. This technology has been on a trial run at the Sion crematorium since 2020 and will soon expand to sites in Bhoiwada, Wadala, Reay Road, Vikhroli, Govandi, Chembur, Borivali, and Goregaon. Currently, Mumbai has 10 electric and 18 gas-based crematoriums.

