NASA Cancels Spacewalk Due to Spacesuit Leak

NASA has aborted a scheduled spacewalk on the International Space Station following a water leakage incident involving astronaut Tracy Dyson's spacesuit.

Dyson, along with fellow astronaut Mike Barratt, was preparing for the mission when water began leaking from her suit's cooling system upon switching to battery power. Although the astronauts had not yet exited the station, Barratt reported significant water presence.

Despite the incident, NASA confirmed the astronauts were never in danger. The mission tasks included removing a faulty communications box and collecting microbe samples, but the spacewalk lasted only thirty minutes compared to the planned seven hours.

