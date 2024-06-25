Left Menu

NASA Cancels Spacewalk Due to Spacesuit Leak

NASA called off a scheduled spacewalk on Monday after water leaked from astronaut Tracy Dyson's spacesuit. The leak was noticed when Dyson switched her suit to battery power. Both astronauts remained safe. The planned mission included tasks such as removing a faulty communications box and collecting microbe samples.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 02:53 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA has aborted a scheduled spacewalk on the International Space Station following a water leakage incident involving astronaut Tracy Dyson's spacesuit.

Dyson, along with fellow astronaut Mike Barratt, was preparing for the mission when water began leaking from her suit's cooling system upon switching to battery power. Although the astronauts had not yet exited the station, Barratt reported significant water presence.

Despite the incident, NASA confirmed the astronauts were never in danger. The mission tasks included removing a faulty communications box and collecting microbe samples, but the spacewalk lasted only thirty minutes compared to the planned seven hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

