NASA Cancels Spacewalk Due to Spacesuit Leak
NASA called off a scheduled spacewalk on Monday after water leaked from astronaut Tracy Dyson's spacesuit. The leak was noticed when Dyson switched her suit to battery power. Both astronauts remained safe. The planned mission included tasks such as removing a faulty communications box and collecting microbe samples.
- Country:
- United States
NASA has aborted a scheduled spacewalk on the International Space Station following a water leakage incident involving astronaut Tracy Dyson's spacesuit.
Dyson, along with fellow astronaut Mike Barratt, was preparing for the mission when water began leaking from her suit's cooling system upon switching to battery power. Although the astronauts had not yet exited the station, Barratt reported significant water presence.
Despite the incident, NASA confirmed the astronauts were never in danger. The mission tasks included removing a faulty communications box and collecting microbe samples, but the spacewalk lasted only thirty minutes compared to the planned seven hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Houthi Missile Strikes on Commercial Vessels in Gulf of Aden
Antony Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Aiming for Ceasefire in Gaza
Antony Blinken's Critical Middle East Mission: Pushing for Gaza Ceasefire
From Ruin to Renaissance: Mosul's Cultural Revolution
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks