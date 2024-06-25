Leopard Mauls Woman to Death in NSTR: A Tragic Encounter
A suspected leopard has killed a woman from Pacherla village in Nandyala district inside the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve. The tragic incident occurred 1 km inside the reserve, which spans 3,728 sq km across three districts. The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
PTI | Nandyala | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:06 IST
A suspected leopard has tragically claimed the life of a woman in Nandyala district, according to forest department officials.
Shanti Priya Pandey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), reported that the attack took place 1 km inside the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).
The victim, hailing from Pacherla village, has had her body sent for post-mortem analysis. The reserve, located in the Nallamala hill ranges, spans 3,728 sq km across multiple districts.
