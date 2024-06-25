Leopard Mauls Woman to Death in NSTR: A Tragic Encounter

A suspected leopard has tragically claimed the life of a woman in Nandyala district, according to forest department officials.

Shanti Priya Pandey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), reported that the attack took place 1 km inside the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).

The victim, hailing from Pacherla village, has had her body sent for post-mortem analysis. The reserve, located in the Nallamala hill ranges, spans 3,728 sq km across multiple districts.

