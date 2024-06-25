Tragic Family Fire: Four Dead in Dwarka House Blaze

A devastating fire tragedy in Dwarka's Prem Nagar area led to the death of four family members due to suffocation. The fire, caused by a short circuit in an inverter, erupted early Tuesday morning and quickly spread, engulfing the first floor of the house in smoke.

The Delhi Fire Services were alerted around 3.30 am, and two fire tenders promptly arrived at the scene. Despite their rapid response, firefighters had to cut through a locked iron gate to access the house. The blaze was extinguished within minutes, but by then, the smoke had already claimed the lives of Heera Singh Kakkar, his wife Neetu, and their sons Robin and Lakshay.

The survivors include Kakkar's mother, who was sleeping on the ground floor and was unharmed. The police have initiated an investigation to confirm the cause of the fire, with initial reports indicating a short circuit in the inverter. Local MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat visited the scene, expressing his condolences and promising support to the bereaved family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)