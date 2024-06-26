Left Menu

IAEA-FAO Support Africa in Achieving Laboratory Accreditation for Food Safety

The CVL in Zimbabwe, now accredited to ISO 17025:2017, is equipped to conduct rigorous testing of foods such as chicken for chemical hazards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:07 IST
IAEA-FAO Support Africa in Achieving Laboratory Accreditation for Food Safety
Additionally, the CVL participated in a regional AFRA food safety project involving Namibia and Zimbabwe, further enhancing its capabilities in food safety testing. Image Credit:

Zimbabwe’s Central Veterinary Laboratory (CVL) and Uganda’s Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratories (DGAL) have achieved international accreditation standards for testing and calibration, bolstered by support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This accreditation is a significant milestone for African laboratories, demonstrating their competence, enhancing client confidence, and improving access to national and international markets for food traders.

The CVL in Zimbabwe, now accredited to ISO 17025:2017, is equipped to conduct rigorous testing of foods such as chicken for chemical hazards. This capability ensures more reliable analytical results, bolstering consumer trust and supporting local food producers who rely on credible testing locally rather than sending samples abroad.

Moses Nyanzunda, a veterinarian from a major Zimbabwean poultry producer, expressed satisfaction with having a local accredited laboratory for food safety testing, which ensures confidence among clients about the safety of their products and reduces the burden of testing overseas.

Additionally, the CVL participated in a regional AFRA food safety project involving Namibia and Zimbabwe, further enhancing its capabilities in food safety testing. This project has enabled the CVL to provide essential services faster and more affordably, creating economic opportunities locally and reducing the logistical challenges associated with cross-border sample shipments.

In Uganda, DGAL achieved ISO 17025:2017 accreditation across 14 tests, including pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables, persistent organic pollutants in fish and meat, toxic metals like lead, microbiology, toxicology, and DNA testing. This accreditation, valid for four years from February 2024, enhances confidence in DGAL’s services domestically and internationally, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in analytical service delivery.

Kepher Kuchana Kateu, Director of DGAL, emphasized the rigorous journey to accreditation, involving extensive training, equipment establishment, and quality management improvements with support from the IAEA. He underscored DGAL’s pivotal role in forensic investigations, poisoning cases, paternity tests, and food safety, aiming to maintain high standards and leadership in laboratory services regionally.

The IAEA’s ongoing support, including the installation of advanced equipment like inductively coupled mass spectrometers and the establishment of robust management systems, is expected to further elevate the capabilities of these laboratories, ensuring sustained credibility and high-quality service delivery in the years ahead.

These achievements highlight the collaborative efforts of international organizations and African nations in enhancing food safety, fostering economic growth, and promoting sustainable development across the continent.

 

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024