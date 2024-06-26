IAEA-FAO Support Africa in Achieving Laboratory Accreditation for Food Safety

Zimbabwe’s Central Veterinary Laboratory (CVL) and Uganda’s Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratories (DGAL) have achieved international accreditation standards for testing and calibration, bolstered by support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This accreditation is a significant milestone for African laboratories, demonstrating their competence, enhancing client confidence, and improving access to national and international markets for food traders.

The CVL in Zimbabwe, now accredited to ISO 17025:2017, is equipped to conduct rigorous testing of foods such as chicken for chemical hazards. This capability ensures more reliable analytical results, bolstering consumer trust and supporting local food producers who rely on credible testing locally rather than sending samples abroad.

Moses Nyanzunda, a veterinarian from a major Zimbabwean poultry producer, expressed satisfaction with having a local accredited laboratory for food safety testing, which ensures confidence among clients about the safety of their products and reduces the burden of testing overseas.

Additionally, the CVL participated in a regional AFRA food safety project involving Namibia and Zimbabwe, further enhancing its capabilities in food safety testing. This project has enabled the CVL to provide essential services faster and more affordably, creating economic opportunities locally and reducing the logistical challenges associated with cross-border sample shipments.

In Uganda, DGAL achieved ISO 17025:2017 accreditation across 14 tests, including pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables, persistent organic pollutants in fish and meat, toxic metals like lead, microbiology, toxicology, and DNA testing. This accreditation, valid for four years from February 2024, enhances confidence in DGAL’s services domestically and internationally, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in analytical service delivery.

Kepher Kuchana Kateu, Director of DGAL, emphasized the rigorous journey to accreditation, involving extensive training, equipment establishment, and quality management improvements with support from the IAEA. He underscored DGAL’s pivotal role in forensic investigations, poisoning cases, paternity tests, and food safety, aiming to maintain high standards and leadership in laboratory services regionally.

The IAEA’s ongoing support, including the installation of advanced equipment like inductively coupled mass spectrometers and the establishment of robust management systems, is expected to further elevate the capabilities of these laboratories, ensuring sustained credibility and high-quality service delivery in the years ahead.

These achievements highlight the collaborative efforts of international organizations and African nations in enhancing food safety, fostering economic growth, and promoting sustainable development across the continent.