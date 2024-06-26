Lightning Strike in Thane: Couple Injured, Livestock Lost

In a tragic turn of events, a couple sustained injuries and five bovine animals perished after a lightning strike hit a hamlet in Maharashtra's Thane district. This natural calamity followed heavy rains in the region.

The unfortunate incident took place around 7.30 pm on Tuesday in Kadachiwadi, Shahapur. The affected individuals, a 60-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife, were inside their house when the lightning struck. They received immediate medical attention at a primary health centre in Dolkhamb and have since been discharged, according to Vasant Chowdhari, head of Shahapur taluka's disaster management cell.

Tragically, four cows and a buffalo did not survive the lightning strike. The revenue officials carried out a 'panchnama', or spot inspection, of the damage on Wednesday as part of further action steps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)