Left Menu

Lightning Strike in Thane: Couple Injured, Livestock Lost

A lightning strike in Thane district, Maharashtra, resulted in injuries to a couple and the death of five bovine animals. The incident occurred in Kadachiwadi, Shahapur, and was followed by an official inspection of the losses. The couple received treatment at a local health center and were discharged.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 13:53 IST
Lightning Strike in Thane: Couple Injured, Livestock Lost
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a couple sustained injuries and five bovine animals perished after a lightning strike hit a hamlet in Maharashtra's Thane district. This natural calamity followed heavy rains in the region.

The unfortunate incident took place around 7.30 pm on Tuesday in Kadachiwadi, Shahapur. The affected individuals, a 60-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife, were inside their house when the lightning struck. They received immediate medical attention at a primary health centre in Dolkhamb and have since been discharged, according to Vasant Chowdhari, head of Shahapur taluka's disaster management cell.

Tragically, four cows and a buffalo did not survive the lightning strike. The revenue officials carried out a 'panchnama', or spot inspection, of the damage on Wednesday as part of further action steps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024