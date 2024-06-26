Ghazipur Slaughterhouse to Get Rs 570 Lakh Composite Plant Upgrade

A significant environmental initiative is set to take center stage at the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting. A proposal for a Rs 570 lakh composite plant designed to process undigested food and dung from slaughtered animals at Ghazipur slaughterhouse is up for approval.

According to the meeting agenda, the plant will manage 'ingesta, paunch waste, and dung drying' at an estimated cost of Rs 578.85 lakh, excluding GST. Planned to handle 90 MT per day, the facility will operate in three shifts, converting waste into manure through an overhead conveyor system.

Set to run under a turnkey basis by the veterinary department, the plant will be maintained by the lessee of Ghazipur Slaughterhouse for 16 years. Funding for the project will be shared between the MCD and the concessionaire. The selected bidder will also cover a one-year defect liability period at no additional cost.

