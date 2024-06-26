Tragedy in Nalasopara: Teen Drowns in Unfenced Lake

A tragic incident occurred in Nalasopara on Wednesday, when a 15-year-old boy drowned in an unsecured lake, local police reported.

According to an official statement, the victim, Firoz Vasim Shaikh, was swimming with two other children in Dhaniv Talao. Despite the alarm raised by his peers, rescue attempts by locals were unsuccessful.

Angry residents held the railways accountable for the tragedy due to their ongoing nearby construction, leading to a ransacking of the construction contractor's office. No charges have been filed regarding the vandalism, the police added.

