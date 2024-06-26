Left Menu

Tragedy in Nalasopara: Teen Drowns in Unfenced Lake

A 15-year-old boy, Firoz Vasim Shaikh, drowned while swimming in an unfenced lake in Nalasopara. Locals blamed nearby railway construction for the incident and vandalized the contractor's office. No case has been registered so far.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:38 IST
A tragic incident occurred in Nalasopara on Wednesday, when a 15-year-old boy drowned in an unsecured lake, local police reported.

According to an official statement, the victim, Firoz Vasim Shaikh, was swimming with two other children in Dhaniv Talao. Despite the alarm raised by his peers, rescue attempts by locals were unsuccessful.

Angry residents held the railways accountable for the tragedy due to their ongoing nearby construction, leading to a ransacking of the construction contractor's office. No charges have been filed regarding the vandalism, the police added.

