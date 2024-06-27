Left Menu

Sweden's Central Bank Maintains Interest Rate, Hints at Potential Cuts

Updated: 27-06-2024 13:07 IST
Sweden's central bank held its key interest rate at 3.75% as expected on Thursday and said if inflation prospects remain the same, the policy rate can be cut two or three times during the second half of the year.

