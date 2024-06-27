Sweden's Central Bank Maintains Interest Rate, Hints at Potential Cuts
Sweden's central bank upheld its key interest rate at 3.75% as anticipated and indicated that if inflation trends remain steady, there might be two or three rate cuts in the latter half of the year.
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-06-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 13:07 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden's central bank held its key interest rate at 3.75% as expected on Thursday and said if inflation prospects remain the same, the policy rate can be cut two or three times during the second half of the year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Reserve's June Monetary Policy Insights
Inflation worries continue for US Fed, no policy rate cut for seventh time
China's Central Bank Holds Steady on Key Policy Rate
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Speaks on Monetary Policy, Inflation, and Economic Growth
Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid Weak Economic Data, Policy Rate Cut Expectations