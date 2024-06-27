Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Deaths at Swedish EV Battery Plant

Police in northern Sweden are investigating the unexplained deaths of three men associated with an electric vehicle battery plant in Skelleftea. The deaths occurred within a short period, leading authorities to explore possible links, criminal activity, or accidental workplace fatalities.

27-06-2024
Police in northern Sweden are investigating the unexplained deaths of three men who recently worked at an electric vehicle battery plant in Skelleftea, located in the Arctic region. Authorities aim to uncover whether these deaths are connected, involve criminal activity, or represent a chain of accidental workplace fatalities.

The mysterious fatalities have captured the attention of Swedish media. Reports indicate that two of the men died in January and February, and one in the previous year. Their roles varied; two were plant workers, and one was a cleaner.

Local newspaper Norran revealed specific cases: a 33-year-old cleaner was found dead in his bed following an evening shift, a 19-year-old employee was discovered lifeless hours after his late-night work, and a man in his 60s was found dead on his balcony after working at the plant. Police investigator Johan Stabbfors has initiated an inquiry, citing indications of exposure in one case, though details remain scarce at this stage.

Stabbfors noted that police are open to other possible explanations for the fatalities. "But for now, we have nothing," he stated regarding the week-old investigation.

Matti Kataja, Northvolt's head of communications, told Swedish broadcaster SVT that the company's internal investigations found no accidents or exposures. Welcoming the police probe, Kataja emphasized Northvolt's ongoing cooperation.

Northvolt, which services major automotive industry clients, employs over 6,000 people across several countries. Recently, BMW canceled a significant battery cell order due to production delays.

