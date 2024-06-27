UT Committee Gears Up as Monsoon Looms Over Chandigarh
A special meeting was held by the UT Environment Standing Committee to review preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season in Chandigarh. The committee, chaired by MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, discussed strategies to tackle rain-induced damage, enforce environmental norms, and implement sustainable development measures, especially in peripheral areas.
- Country:
- India
CHAIRMAN Sandhu Reviews Chandigarh's Monsoon Preparedness
As the monsoon season approaches, the UT Environment Standing Committee convened a crucial meeting to assess and enhance Chandigarh's preparedness against potential rain havoc. Chaired by MP Rajya Sabha Satnam Singh Sandhu, the meeting emphasized the importance of proactive measures and inter-departmental coordination in mitigating adverse monsoon impacts.
During the meeting, Sandhu expressed concerns regarding last year's monsoon damage, urging officials to develop and execute comprehensive action plans. Special focus was placed on addressing issues in peripheral villages, enhancing solid waste management, enforcing plastic bans, and boosting greenery in entry points of the city.
Highlighting the necessity of adopting sustainable practices, Sandhu advised the preparation of detailed action plans reflecting the models discussed at the G-20 Summit held in Chandigarh. The agenda also included enhancing rainwater harvesting systems across public parks and ensuring adherence to environmental schemes announced nationally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)