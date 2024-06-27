Left Menu

UT Committee Gears Up as Monsoon Looms Over Chandigarh

A special meeting was held by the UT Environment Standing Committee to review preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season in Chandigarh. The committee, chaired by MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, discussed strategies to tackle rain-induced damage, enforce environmental norms, and implement sustainable development measures, especially in peripheral areas.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:47 IST
UT Committee Gears Up as Monsoon Looms Over Chandigarh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

CHAIRMAN Sandhu Reviews Chandigarh's Monsoon Preparedness

As the monsoon season approaches, the UT Environment Standing Committee convened a crucial meeting to assess and enhance Chandigarh's preparedness against potential rain havoc. Chaired by MP Rajya Sabha Satnam Singh Sandhu, the meeting emphasized the importance of proactive measures and inter-departmental coordination in mitigating adverse monsoon impacts.

During the meeting, Sandhu expressed concerns regarding last year's monsoon damage, urging officials to develop and execute comprehensive action plans. Special focus was placed on addressing issues in peripheral villages, enhancing solid waste management, enforcing plastic bans, and boosting greenery in entry points of the city.

Highlighting the necessity of adopting sustainable practices, Sandhu advised the preparation of detailed action plans reflecting the models discussed at the G-20 Summit held in Chandigarh. The agenda also included enhancing rainwater harvesting systems across public parks and ensuring adherence to environmental schemes announced nationally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024