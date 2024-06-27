UT Committee Gears Up as Monsoon Looms Over Chandigarh

CHAIRMAN Sandhu Reviews Chandigarh's Monsoon Preparedness

As the monsoon season approaches, the UT Environment Standing Committee convened a crucial meeting to assess and enhance Chandigarh's preparedness against potential rain havoc. Chaired by MP Rajya Sabha Satnam Singh Sandhu, the meeting emphasized the importance of proactive measures and inter-departmental coordination in mitigating adverse monsoon impacts.

During the meeting, Sandhu expressed concerns regarding last year's monsoon damage, urging officials to develop and execute comprehensive action plans. Special focus was placed on addressing issues in peripheral villages, enhancing solid waste management, enforcing plastic bans, and boosting greenery in entry points of the city.

Highlighting the necessity of adopting sustainable practices, Sandhu advised the preparation of detailed action plans reflecting the models discussed at the G-20 Summit held in Chandigarh. The agenda also included enhancing rainwater harvesting systems across public parks and ensuring adherence to environmental schemes announced nationally.

