Delhi's Downpour Brings Respite from Heat with Yellow Alert for Friday

Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, offering much-needed respite from the searing heat as temperatures dipped to 35.4 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a significant four-degree drop in maximum temperature from 39 degrees Celsius recorded on Wednesday.

With 5.2 mm of rainfall documented from 8:30 am till 5:30 pm, relative humidity ranged between 61 percent and 84 percent.

Localities across Delhi experienced varying rainfall levels, with Palam receiving a substantial 17.6 mm, Lodhi Colony logging 9.6 mm, and the Ridge area measuring 6.2 mm.

The Met office has issued a yellow alert for Friday, predicting generally cloudy skies paired with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 25 to 35 kilometers per hour.

Delhi's residents should brace themselves for even more wet weather over the weekend as the IMD forecasts "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfall.

