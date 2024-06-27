Left Menu

Bravery at Marine Drive: Cops Rescue Drowning Woman During High Tide

Two police officers in South Mumbai heroically saved a 59-year-old woman from drowning in the Arabian Sea during high tide. The incident occurred near Marine Drive, and the quick-thinking officers, Kiran Thackeray and Amol Dahiphale, risked their lives to pull her out. The woman, Swati Kanani, is now safe and recovering.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:30 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a heroic act of bravery, two police officers in South Mumbai rescued a 59-year-old woman from drowning in the Arabian Sea during a high tide. The dramatic rescue took place around 2.45 pm near the Sundar Mahal junction on the Marine Drive seafront.

An onlooker had alerted the police officers, Kiran Thackeray and Amol Dahiphale, that the woman, who was sitting on the promenade, had slipped into the sea and was struggling to stay afloat. Without hesitation, the officers rushed to the spot, jumped into the choppy waters, and managed to pull the woman, identified as Swati Kanani of Matunga, to safety.

Despite the risk posed by the high tide, the officers' prompt action ensured that Kanani was saved and immediately admitted to a hospital for treatment. She is now conscious and in a stable condition, confirmed authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

