CSIR Labs Host Energy and Energy Devices Workshops as Part of OWOT Campaign

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has launched its One Week One Theme (OWOT) campaign with a dedicated focus on Energy and Energy Devices, showcasing cutting-edge research and innovations across its 37 laboratories nationwide.

Kicking off the initiative, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, alongside DG CSIR Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, inaugurated the campaign and its logo at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi. The campaign aims to highlight eight thematic areas of CSIR, with each lab organizing programs specific to their expertise.

On June 26-27, 2024, CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR), Dhanbad, hosted the "Challenges and Opportunities in Gasification CARING-2024" workshop at its Digwadih Campus. The event convened industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to explore advancements in gasification technology, drawing participation from key organizations like Coal India Limited (CIL) and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Simultaneously, CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI), Hyderabad, collaborated with Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA) and other institutions to organize an Interaction Meet on Geothermal Energy. Experts discussed strategies for harnessing geothermal resources, focusing on the Tattapani Geothermal Province in Chhattisgarh.

Further highlighting the campaign, CSIR labs such as CSIR-Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSIR-CSMCRI), Bhavnagar, showcased advancements in hydrogen, batteries, alternate fuels, and solar energy. The event underscored sustainable energy solutions through innovative research and technology.

CSIR's commitment to advancing hydrogen technology was emphasized by CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi, and CSIR -Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CMERI), Durgapur. These institutes organized displays and presentations on hydrogen production, storage, and utilization technologies, fostering dialogue on their role in achieving sustainability goals.

Moreover, CSIR-Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute (CSIR-CGCRI), Kolkata, focused on hydrogen, SOFC-SOEC, photo catalysis, and solid-state batteries, highlighting their potential applications in sustainable energy solutions.

CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, concluded the OWOT Energy and Energy Devices theme with a symposium on "Catalysis and Renewable Energy," addressing global energy challenges through advancements in catalysis and alternative fuels.

Looking ahead, CSIR labs will now gear up for the next OWOT theme on 'Chemicals and Petrochemicals,' scheduled from July 15 to 20, 2024, continuing their mission to drive scientific excellence and innovation in India.