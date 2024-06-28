Delhi Welcomes Monsoon After Prolonged Heat Wave

Delhi has finally found respite as the monsoon arrived following an intense heat wave, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Friday.

According to an official statement, the Southwest Monsoon has moved into the entire Delhi region.

'The Northern Limit of Monsoon runs through 26 °N/65 °E, Jaisalmer, Churu, Bhiwani, Delhi, Aligarh, Kanpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Kheri, Moradabad, Dehradun, Una, Pathankot, Jammu, 33 °N/74 °E,' the IMD stated.

Friday morning saw the first monsoon rainfall across several parts of Delhi, leading to waterlogged streets and traffic disruptions.

Safdarjung weather station reported 153.7 mm of rainfall starting around 3 am. Comparatively, last year's monsoon arrived on June 26, and in previous years, its arrival varied between late June and mid-July, as per records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)