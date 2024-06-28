Left Menu

Chang'e-6 Mission Brings Back Lunar Samples for Breakthrough Research

China's Chang'e-6 mission has returned nearly 2 kilograms of lunar samples from the Moon's far side. The samples exhibit unique characteristics and will enhance the understanding of lunar evolution. The Chang'e-6 mission is a significant stride in lunar exploration, and international collaboration is encouraged for further research.

China's Chang'e-6 mission, which made a triumphant return this week from the far side of the Moon, has delivered nearly two kilograms of lunar samples. This substantial achievement is poised to further the understanding of lunar evolution, as announced by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Friday.

The CNSA reported that the Chang'e-6 mission successfully collected 1,935.3 grams of lunar samples. "We have discovered that these samples are more viscous than previous ones, exhibiting clumps," stated Ge Ping, Deputy Director of CNSA's Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Centre and spokesperson for the mission.

These pioneering samples, harvested from the Moon's far side for the first time in human history, hold immense scientific value. They will advance comprehension of lunar evolution, expedite peaceful exploration, and resource utilization, and serve as a global asset. China plans to share its achievements with the international community, inviting scientists worldwide to engage in forthcoming research.

